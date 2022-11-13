Ratikanta Kanungo turned Bharat Jodo Yatra into a great success for Congress in Odisha

BJY

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ongoing mass movement started by the Indian National Congress. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, is orchestrating the campaign by mobilizing the party cadre and general public to walk by foot from Kanyakumari, the southern tip of the peninsula, to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, spanning 3,570 kilometers over 150 days.

The Congress said that they started this movement to unite the country against the alleged "divisive politics" of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government in New Delhi. Launched by Gandhi and Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin on September 7, 2022, its main objective is to fight against the politics of "fear, bigotry and prejudice" and the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment, and growing inequalities. The presidential election of the party was held during the movement.

Congress's Bharat Jodi Yatra reached Odisha last week.

Last week, this Yatra went through the Bhadrak district of Odisha; although this Yatra has already appeared successful, everyone is shocked by its success in the Bhadrak district.

The Congress organization in this district is also in a fragile position. The Biju Janata Dal occupies the entire district. The success of this Yatra in this district also shows that the observer of the Yatra in Bhadrak, Mr. Ratikanta Kanungo, has done a marvelous job In his district.

Shri Ratikanta has traveled day and night to the village, town, tehsil, block, and entire district and has held several meetings in one day in all the areas and has done the work of bringing the people of the Bhadrak district together. This only happened due to the efficiency of Mr. Ratikanta.

This is why this Yatra has been successful in the Bhadrak district. He has achieved an excellent public position based on his hard work. It is necessary that if all the Congress workers work as hard as Ratikanta Kanungo, then that day is not far away, and Congress can return to power.

He is also the owner of many educational institutions and is associated with the real estate business. He does not do the work of the educational institution only for the accumulation of wealth but also for the general public To get the best quality education and new dimensions of employment.

For these reasons, he runs all these educational institutions. Even before he was in the news for his social work, he helped the poor in the Corona era, where there was a time when The poor section was worried about food. In the Kakar district, food was provided to about 20000 people daily for only one day but continued throughout the Corona period.