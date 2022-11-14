Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,879 in the last 365 days.

EnCorps and Sony Pictures Entertainment Executives Take the Stage at TECH UP FOR WOMEN™ to Discuss STEM Education

Sherry Lansing, EnCorps Board Chair and Stacy Green, EVP at Sony

Sherry Lansing, EnCorps Board Chair and Stacy Green, EVP at Sony

Sherry Lansing and Stacy Green will discuss how EnCorps’ unique STEM Teachers Program is enriching STEM education.

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program recruits and supports science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals to transition to STEM teaching in under-resourced schools. EnCorps provides program participants with teacher training, guest teaching experiences and credentialing preparation as well as robust and ongoing professional development opportunities, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) seminars.

Since its founding in 2007, EnCorps has:
- Brought quality STEM education to over 38,000 students annually
- Supported over 1,500 STEM professionals to explore the transition to STEM teaching
- Achieved a 80%+ 5-year teacher retention rate in under-resourced communities vs the 50% national average

The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program is inclusive and attracts highly educated professionals:
- 56% of educators are men
- 45% are educators of color
- 69% have a Masters or Ph.D.

WHO:
- Sherry Lansing, Founder & Current Board Chair, EnCorps STEM Teachers Program, and The Sherry Lansing Foundation
- Stacy Green, EVP and Chief People Officer at Sony Pictures Entertainment

WHEN:
- November 15, 2022.
- 1:05 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Tech Up Talks Session

WHERE: Javits Convention Center, New York, NY.

Nathalie Benoit
EnCorps
+1 310-913-8776
email us here

You just read:

EnCorps and Sony Pictures Entertainment Executives Take the Stage at TECH UP FOR WOMEN™ to Discuss STEM Education

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Movie Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.