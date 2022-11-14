EnCorps and Sony Pictures Entertainment Executives Take the Stage at TECH UP FOR WOMEN™ to Discuss STEM Education
Sherry Lansing and Stacy Green will discuss how EnCorps’ unique STEM Teachers Program is enriching STEM education.REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program recruits and supports science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals to transition to STEM teaching in under-resourced schools. EnCorps provides program participants with teacher training, guest teaching experiences and credentialing preparation as well as robust and ongoing professional development opportunities, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) seminars.
Since its founding in 2007, EnCorps has:
- Brought quality STEM education to over 38,000 students annually
- Supported over 1,500 STEM professionals to explore the transition to STEM teaching
- Achieved a 80%+ 5-year teacher retention rate in under-resourced communities vs the 50% national average
The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program is inclusive and attracts highly educated professionals:
- 56% of educators are men
- 45% are educators of color
- 69% have a Masters or Ph.D.
WHO:
- Sherry Lansing, Founder & Current Board Chair, EnCorps STEM Teachers Program, and The Sherry Lansing Foundation
- Stacy Green, EVP and Chief People Officer at Sony Pictures Entertainment
WHEN:
- November 15, 2022.
- 1:05 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Tech Up Talks Session
WHERE: Javits Convention Center, New York, NY.
