Antenna Intelligence Cloud™ simplifies designs with multiple antennas

Groundbreaking digital twin prototyping tool for IoT devices with up to 5 radios.

Ignion’s Antenna Intelligence Cloud™ will allow device manufacturers to confidently use standard off-the-shelf antenna designs to assure the success of their IoT projects” — Tancred Taylor, Industry Analyst, ABI Research

SANT CUGAT DEL VALLES, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignion, a Barcelona based IoT antenna innovator, announced today the launch of the Antenna Intelligence Cloud™ with amplified features for devices with multiple wireless standards. Building on the success of the award-winning Antenna Intelligence Cloud™(AIC) launched earlier this year, the latest version adds the power of cloud-based automation for IoT antenna designs with up to 5 radios, making complex IoT projects materially easier to develop and with less risk through accurate performance prediction and device-tailored design files.

Whether designing an asset tracker with the combination of cellular IoT and GNSS or a medical device using both BLE and Wi-Fi, the complexity of the current IoT market with multiple wireless protocols and ever-increasing certification requirements, puts high demands on the limited resource of good RF designers. IoT devices with multiple radios operating on different frequencies require complex RF designs often resulting in several prototyping iterations and high risk of slipping deadlines. Ignion’s Antenna Intelligence Cloud™ helps mitigate this issue with a tailored complimentary digital twin allowing engineers to get a testbed model of their antenna design and performance profile in a matter of minutes, removing the need to start with a physical prototype. Using Ignion’s Virtual Antenna® design know-how with embedded machine learning and cutting-edge RF performance profiling, the new Antenna Intelligence Cloud™ expands the cloud tool capabilities to offer accurate and predictable design guidance, including antenna coupling for up to 5 radios in the same device. In addition, the AIC now also provides enhanced context-based developer guidance and design files, automatically tailored to the device requirements.

Over 1500 customers who already used the AIC can confirm it has shortened their time to market and de-risks the design process from endless trial-and-error steps.

“IoT antenna integration is a hard and time-consuming process, which leads to failure in the design process and in devices deployed in the field. Putting antenna design and profiling software tools into the hands of customers is a key way of streamlining the design process and guaranteeing the performance of devices. Ignion’s Antenna Intelligence Cloud™ is a great example of this and will allow device manufacturers to confidently use standard off-the-shelf antenna designs to assure the success of their IoT projects.” Tancred Taylor, Industry Analyst, ABI Research.

The new Antenna Intelligence Cloud™ tool will be demoed at Electronica in Munich Nov. 15-18 at the Ignion booth B4.535.

For further info visit https://ignion.io/antenna-intelligence/

About Ignion

Founded in Barcelona, Spain, as an independent antenna product business in 2015, the Virtual Antenna™ technology is already embedded in more than 30 million IoT devices worldwide. Ignion has assembled a leading R&D and engineering team to make RF easier and more predictable using their revolutionary antenna products and ground-breaking cloud services that meet the ever-evolving requirements of IoT wireless connectivity.

Ignion has corporate offices in Spain, USA, and China as well as several strategic partnerships with the leading module makers and transceiver OEM’s.