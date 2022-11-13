Vietnamese PM suggests cooperation priorities at ASEAN Global Dialogue

VIETNAM, November 13 - PHNOM PENH — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and delivered a speech at the second ASEAN Global Dialogue on Sunday, on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The event was attended by leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partner countries, along with some international organisations such as the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA).

Participants exchanged multi-dimensional views on prospects and challenges to the global economy, impacts on the region, and ASEAN’s vision and development orientations to ensure comprehensive recovery and lay the foundation for sustainable, resilient, and inclusive development.

In his remarks, PM Chính emphasised that amid numerous risks in the external environment, ASEAN remained a bright spot in socio-economic recovery and development thanks to its spirit of cooperation and solidarity.

To secure a more resilient and sustainable ASEAN in the future, he suggested several cooperation priorities, including ensuring the strategic balance among growth, inflation, and employment, and paying due attention to macro-economic stability; maintaining stable supply chains after the pandemic by diversifying markets and products, facilitating trade and customs procedures in tandem with guaranteeing food and energy security; promoting human resource development, taking people as the goal, resource, and momentum for development; increasing strategic infrastructure connectivity; boosting green recovery with a just approach in which developed countries provide financial assistance and transfer technology; and ensuring the harmony among economic development, environmental protection, and social security.

As an active member of ASEAN, Việt Nam would be ready to contribute to common efforts to build an ASEAN of inclusive, sustainable, and resilient development, thus greatly contributing to global peace, stability, and development, the PM stated.

At the dialogue, participants shared the view on the growing challenges intertwined with risks in both short and long terms in the global economic environment.

They said ASEAN had been showing its enduring resilience with a stable macro-foundation, which had actively contributed to global economic growth.

They held that in the current context, it was necessary to push ahead with cooperation, solidarity, and joint efforts to resolve common challenges; ensure the balance between the targets of growth recovery in the short term and sustainable development in the long term; maximise new development chances created by green growth, energy transition, digital connectivity, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Many delegates pointed out the need to build an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable ASEAN Community by concurrently bringing into play the bloc’s capacity, consolidating cooperative ties with international partners, and continuing to uphold its centrality in regional and global economic linkages.

Development partners and international financial organisations continued to affirm their commitments to and coordination with ASEAN in economic recovery and implementation of development agendas through financial, technological, and technical assistance.

The first ASEAN Global Dialogue took place in 2012 on the occasion of the 21st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the initiative of Chair Cambodia at that time. The dialogue offers a chance for leaders of ASEAN, partners, and international organisations to discuss regional and global issues, along with the bloc’s vision, priorities, and role. — VNS