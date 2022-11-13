The First Ever America’s Favorite Pet: Animal Kingdom Has Been Crowned
EINPresswire.com/ -- In June, the America’s Favorite Pet: Animal Kingdom Competition set out on its first official search to find the most adored critter in the country. This isn’t America’s Favorite Pet’s (AFP) first rodeo—but it is the first time that all creatures were welcome to compete. Since 2020, America’s Favorite Pet has crowned a Top Cat and Top Dog every year. Animal Kingdom took the Competition to a whole new level, and the results are in! AFP is proud to announce that the 2022 America’s Favorite Pet: Animal Kingdom is Gaitlyn Rae, a capuchin monkey.
Gaitlyn Rae is an adorable 10-year-old, pint-sized primate who resides with her human family in North Carolina. Capuchin monkeys are well-known for being in the entertainment industry, and they’ve even been trained as service animals to assist people with disabilities. Yes, they’re legal to own in North Carolina, and caring for a capuchin is similar to caring for a toddler. They wear diapers, require a lot of attention, and they’re cute as can be.
Gaitlyn will take home $10,000, be featured in In Touch Magazine, and claim the title of the first-ever America’s Favorite Pet: Animal Kingdom. Gaitlyn’s parents plan to donate the prize money to help animals in need.
Notably, the Competition runners-up were a biped Chihuahua named Nugget, an earless K-9 named Kringle, and an Arabian horse named Heartbreaker BAE.
Aside from giving a cute critter and their pet parents an unforgettable opportunity, a portion of the proceeds from the Competition will benefit PAWS, a 501(c)3 that aims to help cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats. Since 1967, PAWS has unified more than 130,000 cats and dogs with loving families, nurtured more than 140,000 sick, injured, and orphaned wild animals, and made the world a better place for countless creatures through outreach, education, and advocacy. America’s Favorite Pet is pleased to continue its support of PAWS!
Those interested in learning more can visit americasfavpet.com.
Support @ America's Favorite Pet: Animal Kingdom
Gaitlyn Rae is an adorable 10-year-old, pint-sized primate who resides with her human family in North Carolina. Capuchin monkeys are well-known for being in the entertainment industry, and they’ve even been trained as service animals to assist people with disabilities. Yes, they’re legal to own in North Carolina, and caring for a capuchin is similar to caring for a toddler. They wear diapers, require a lot of attention, and they’re cute as can be.
Gaitlyn will take home $10,000, be featured in In Touch Magazine, and claim the title of the first-ever America’s Favorite Pet: Animal Kingdom. Gaitlyn’s parents plan to donate the prize money to help animals in need.
Notably, the Competition runners-up were a biped Chihuahua named Nugget, an earless K-9 named Kringle, and an Arabian horse named Heartbreaker BAE.
Aside from giving a cute critter and their pet parents an unforgettable opportunity, a portion of the proceeds from the Competition will benefit PAWS, a 501(c)3 that aims to help cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats. Since 1967, PAWS has unified more than 130,000 cats and dogs with loving families, nurtured more than 140,000 sick, injured, and orphaned wild animals, and made the world a better place for countless creatures through outreach, education, and advocacy. America’s Favorite Pet is pleased to continue its support of PAWS!
Those interested in learning more can visit americasfavpet.com.
Support @ America's Favorite Pet: Animal Kingdom
America's Favorite Pet
support@americasfavpet.com