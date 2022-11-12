INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation into Fairness of Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) Buyout Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) (“Poshmark”) on behalf of the company’s investors.



On October 3, 2022, Poshmark announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Naver Corp. (“Naver”). According to the announcement, Poshmark’s stockholders are expected to be cashed out of their investment position at a price of $17.90 per share in cash, a price that is over 10% lower than POSH’s 52-week high value.



The investigation seeks to determine whether Poshmark’s officers and/or directors failed to maximize the buyout price for Poshmark’s stockholders, or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Naver.

Poshmark shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/poshmark-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

