Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, Alleging Retaliation Against Employee

Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County allegedly retaliated against employee who reported alleged safety issues within the office space where employees were required to work in.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County violated the California Labor Code. The Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County class action lawsuit, Case No. CIVSB2218158, is currently pending in the San Bernardino County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The complaint filed alleges Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County failed to fully relieve employees for their legally required thirty (30) minute meal breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant allegedly failed to properly maintain standard safety measures within the office space. In or around March of 2022, and continuing through the present day, Plaintiff engaged in protected activity by reporting to Defendant of the alleged safety issues. As a direct consequence of Plaintiff's complaints, Defendant allegedly retaliated against her by continuing to expose Plaintiff to ill co-workers and leaving her unprotected in the office space environment.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, nick@bamlawca.com

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP