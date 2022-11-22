Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,629 in the last 365 days.

Wash Patrol Power Washing is Keeping Phoenix, AZ Clean with Its Dirt Defense Packages

Wash Patrol Phoenix Fleet

Wash Patrol Phoenix Fleet

Power Washing Patio in Phoenix

Power Washing Patio in Phoenix

Wash Patrol Dirt Defense Packages

Wash Patrol Dirt Defense Packages

The customizable packages allow residential customers to enjoy regularly scheduled pressure washing services in an easy-to-mange, affordable way

Clients are loving our regularly scheduled cleaning program that meets their specific pressure washing needs in an affordable way.”
— Ty Schell
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Valley of the Sun” is looking noticeably spotless thanks to Wash Patrol's popular Dirt Defense Packages. The customizable offer allows residents in Phoenix and throughout Arizona to choose a package that aligns with their unique home maintenance goals, including frequency of cleanings, specific inclusions, and numerous optional add-ons such as rust treatments, garage cleaning, artificial grass cleaning, and much more.

Wash Patrol’s Dirt Defense Packages come in three main tiers:

Deluxe – A thorough washing of all concrete and pavers surrounding the home

Supreme – Exterior house washing (up to 2 stories) as well as exterior window cleaning

Ultimate – Best of both worlds! Includes all features of both Deluxe and Supreme packages

“Arizona is riddled with dirt and debris on a regular basis, and power washing in Phoenix is particularly important” said Ty Schell, Founder & Franchisor at Wash Patrol. “Clients are loving our regularly scheduled cleaning program that meets their specific pressure washing needs in an affordable way.”

For more information on Wash Patrol’s Dirt Defense Packages and other options for pressure washing in Phoenix. AZ, please visit https://washpatrol.com/wash-memberships/.

About Wash Patrol
Wash Patrol is a power washing service company based in Phoenix, Arizona with franchises across the state that offers professional quality power washing services to both residential and commercial customers. “Your Property Has the Right to Remain Spotless!” -Sgt. Sudds

Wash Patrol welcomes inquiries for a free estimate over the phone: (833) 630-WASH. For more information or franchising opportunities, please visit: https://washpatrol.com

Ty Schell
Wash Patrol LLC
+1 833-630-9274
info@washpatrol.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Power Washing Services in Phoenix, Arizona | Dirt Defense Packages

You just read:

Wash Patrol Power Washing is Keeping Phoenix, AZ Clean with Its Dirt Defense Packages

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.