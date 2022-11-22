Wash Patrol Power Washing is Keeping Phoenix, AZ Clean with Its Dirt Defense Packages
The customizable packages allow residential customers to enjoy regularly scheduled pressure washing services in an easy-to-mange, affordable way
Clients are loving our regularly scheduled cleaning program that meets their specific pressure washing needs in an affordable way.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Valley of the Sun” is looking noticeably spotless thanks to Wash Patrol's popular Dirt Defense Packages. The customizable offer allows residents in Phoenix and throughout Arizona to choose a package that aligns with their unique home maintenance goals, including frequency of cleanings, specific inclusions, and numerous optional add-ons such as rust treatments, garage cleaning, artificial grass cleaning, and much more.
Wash Patrol’s Dirt Defense Packages come in three main tiers:
Deluxe – A thorough washing of all concrete and pavers surrounding the home
Supreme – Exterior house washing (up to 2 stories) as well as exterior window cleaning
Ultimate – Best of both worlds! Includes all features of both Deluxe and Supreme packages
“Arizona is riddled with dirt and debris on a regular basis, and power washing in Phoenix is particularly important” said Ty Schell, Founder & Franchisor at Wash Patrol. “Clients are loving our regularly scheduled cleaning program that meets their specific pressure washing needs in an affordable way.”
For more information on Wash Patrol’s Dirt Defense Packages and other options for pressure washing in Phoenix. AZ, please visit https://washpatrol.com/wash-memberships/.
About Wash Patrol
Wash Patrol is a power washing service company based in Phoenix, Arizona with franchises across the state that offers professional quality power washing services to both residential and commercial customers. “Your Property Has the Right to Remain Spotless!” -Sgt. Sudds
Wash Patrol welcomes inquiries for a free estimate over the phone: (833) 630-WASH. For more information or franchising opportunities, please visit: https://washpatrol.com
Ty Schell
Wash Patrol LLC
+1 833-630-9274
info@washpatrol.com
