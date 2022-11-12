Black Friday Luggage Deals 2022: Best Early Luggage Set, Carry On, Suitcase & More Sales Compared by Save Bubble

The best early Black Friday luggage deals for 2022, featuring Away Travel, Samsonite, CALPAK, Beis, American Tourister, Rimowa, Protege & more deals

Here's a round-up of the top early luggage deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring the top savings on suitcases, luggage sets, carry-on luggage & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Luggage Deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart.com to compare hundreds more live deals right now. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save money this holiday season with the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It's completely free and instantly applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser extension also compares prices on Best Buy, Target, Amazon and more stores while shopping online, alerting shoppers when a better offer is found. Save Bubble is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

Traveling with cheap luggage can result in unwelcome stress if the suitcase gets damaged easily. As such, investing in durable yet cost-effective luggage sets is highly recommended for anyone traveling several times a year, and even more so for frequent flyers. Carry-ons and checked suitcases from Samsonite, Away, RIMOWA and other top brands are made from tough polycarbonate, water resistant nylon or durable aluminum, ensuring belongings are kept secure in transit. American Tourister, BEIS, CALPAK and Protege also offer highly rated luggage options.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221112005034/en/