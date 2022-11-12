Jimmy Drago v Regis Farias join Dylan Mantello v John Ramirez at Ring of Combat (ROC) 78

Jimmy Drago v Regis Farias join Dylan Mantello v John Ramirez at headlining Lou Neglia's & Dead Serious Promotions ROC / Ring of Combat 78 Championship Martial Arts at the Tropicana Showroom, 2831 The Boardwalk, Atlantic City November 18th 2022.

Atlantic City - 12th November, 2022 - This November 18th live from the Tropicana Showroom on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, Jimmy Drago v Regis Farias will be joining Dylan Mantello v John Ramirez and headlining Lou Neglia’s Ring of Combat (ROC) 78.

Jimmy Drago fighting out of New York will be up against Regis Farias fighting out of Ananindeua, Para, Brazil and taking part in what could well turn out to be one the greatest nights in the history of the sport.

Lou Neglia has a track record of bringing to the World of Mixed Martial Arts evenings that live long in the memory but very few (if any) quite like this with such and amazing array of fighters taking part. More fighters are set to be announced to this tremendous bill in what will be an amazing value for money event.

Ring of Combat began with one simple concept, to give mixed martial art (MMA) fighters a platform to showcase their talent and dedication. Owned by former three-time world kickboxing champion, Lou Neglia, Ring of Combat began to pave the way for east coast MMA with its first event held October 12th, 2002 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Now in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Tournaments and the standard of participants have begun to reach to even newer and dizzier heights.

Today, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has risen from obscurity to widely considered to be the fastest growing sport in the world. Lou realized from his own experience that fighters would need to work their way to the top and firmly believed, tough fights make great fighters. Lou’s keen eye for talent has helped to groom some of the best fighters on the planet and Ring of Combat 78 is no exception.

Available to view on a variety of TV Channels (see below) Ring of Combat 78 promises to be an evening that very few if any will ever forget.

ROC can be found on the following TV stations. In New York on WNYN 30.1, Comfy TV, WNYN 30.2, iSports Zone TV, WXNY 23.1 Comfy TV, WXNY 23.2 iSports Zone TV, WXNY 23.3, Movie Giants. In Los Angeles at KSGA 26.1 Comfy TV, K32OX 32.2 iSports Zone TV. In Phoenix (Prescott) at K30KMM, 31.4 Comfy TV, KDVD 50.3 iSports TV. In Boston, MA on WCEA,36.4 iSports Zone TV. In Detroit on WHPS,12.2, and Comcast cable, Channel 90 iHolyfield. In Florida in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, on WDFL 12.1 iHolyfield. In West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce FL on W11DH,11.4, Comfy TV. In Mobile-Pensacola FL on WBQP 12.4 iHolyfield and 12.10, Comfy TV. In Las Vegas on KLSV,50.1, Comfy TV. In Wichita-Hutchinson KS KAGW-tv, 26.4, Comfy TV. In Jackson MS JUS-TV and Comcast cable, channel,14 iHolyfield TV. In Santa Barbara CA on KBAB 31.2 Comfy TV and in Columbus GA-Opelika AL on WQMK,18.2, Comfy TV.

Ring of Combat has given rise to more UFC fighters and UFC champions than any other MMA promotion in the world. Over 150 Ring of Combat fighters have been called up to the UFC including champions like:

- Chris Weidman

- Charles Oliveira

- Matt Serra

- Frankie Edgar

- Eddie Alvarez

- Aljamain Sterling

Ring of Combat has often been called the “American Idol” of Mixed Martial Arts. More about Lou Neglia and Ring of Combat can be found at http://www.ringofcombat.com

Media Contact

Strong Urge To Fly

Chris Hughes

07389181605

Emyvale, 4 Dillons Court

Whiteabbey

Antrim

United Kingdom