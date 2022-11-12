Auto-Applying Recommendations Is Dropping Google Ads Results Significantly
Claire Jarrett advises all advertisers to check whether Google automatically applies recommendations to their accounts.RICKFORD, BRISTOL, UK, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google Ads Consultant Claire Jarrett advises all advertisers to check whether Google is applying recommendations automatically to their accounts. Following a recent spate of advertisers reporting poor results in their ad campaigns, Claire is advising business owners to check their change history carefully.
If Google has turned auto-apply recommendations on, there will be a series of major changes being made to the account without approval or knowledge.
A few examples Claire has seen in the last month include:
• Adding broad match keywords (resulting in floods of unqualified clicks)
• Creation of automated site links, image extensions or other extension types
• Dynamic ads that send visitors to random pages inside the site not set up to convert
• Creation of new ads based on what Google regards as good practice (however in reality these ads perform far worse than the original)
• Expanding campaigns to other networks (resulting in thousands of unwanted clicks)
• Budget adjustments
If the advertiser has spoken with a Google rep in the last 18 months, it’s likely that they will have turned on this feature to auto-apply recommendations. Claire advises that every advertiser check their account today and turn off this feature today
