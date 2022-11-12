Submit Release
Auto-Applying Recommendations Is Dropping Google Ads Results Significantly

Claire Jarrett advises all advertisers to check whether Google automatically applies recommendations to their accounts.

RICKFORD, BRISTOL, UK, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google Ads Consultant Claire Jarrett advises all advertisers to check whether Google is applying recommendations automatically to their accounts. Following a recent spate of advertisers reporting poor results in their ad campaigns, Claire is advising business owners to check their change history carefully.

If Google has turned auto-apply recommendations on, there will be a series of major changes being made to the account without approval or knowledge.
A few examples Claire has seen in the last month include:
• Adding broad match keywords (resulting in floods of unqualified clicks)
• Creation of automated site links, image extensions or other extension types
• Dynamic ads that send visitors to random pages inside the site not set up to convert
• Creation of new ads based on what Google regards as good practice (however in reality these ads perform far worse than the original)
• Expanding campaigns to other networks (resulting in thousands of unwanted clicks)
• Budget adjustments

If the advertiser has spoken with a Google rep in the last 18 months, it’s likely that they will have turned on this feature to auto-apply recommendations. Claire advises that every advertiser check their account today and turn off this feature today

To find out more about the coaching and consulting services Claire provides, visit https://www.clairejarrett.com/ today.

