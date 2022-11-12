Submit Release
News Search

There were 300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,256 in the last 365 days.

Accelerating Egypt’s Clean Energy Transition

Yesterday, the Governments of the United States of America, Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Federal Republic of Germany released a political statement outlining a plan for accelerating Egypt’s Energy Transition through Egypt’s Country Platform for Nexus of Food, Water, and Energy (NWFE).

The United States and Germany committed to mobilize more than $250 million in resources to support the deployment of 10 GW of new wind and solar energy projects while decommissioning 5GW of inefficient natural gas generation.  This project is coordinated by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Egypt committed to enhance its Nationally Determined Contribution by quadrupling its installed renewables capacity share to 42 percent by 2030.  Egypt further committed to adopt an ambitious 2050 long-term strategy with a view to explore a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target and kick-start the development of green hydrogen.  Egypt will also plan to expand the use of zero-emission vehicles, sustainable public transport and other solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transport.  The three countries committed to cooperate on reducing methane emissions from Egypt’s oil and gas sector.

These commitments would yield major climate benefits by reducing Egypt’s power sector emissions by about one fifth, cutting methane pollution, and enhancing energy security by freeing up over two billion cubic meters of gas.  Egypt’s announced NDC enhancement comes among additional NDC enhancements from major emitters since COP26.

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.

You just read:

Accelerating Egypt’s Clean Energy Transition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.