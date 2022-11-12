Submit Release
News Search

There were 300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,256 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh.  The Secretary discussed the United States’ unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine in mitigating the effects of Russia’s continued attacks on critical infrastructure, including with accelerated humanitarian aid and winterization efforts.  The two reaffirmed the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s renewal before it expires on November 19 and its role in supporting global food security.  They also discussed Ukraine’s continued effectiveness on the battlefield, and the Secretary reiterated that the timing and contents of any negotiation framework remains Ukraine’s decision.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.