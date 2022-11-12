Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh. The Secretary discussed the United States’ unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine in mitigating the effects of Russia’s continued attacks on critical infrastructure, including with accelerated humanitarian aid and winterization efforts. The two reaffirmed the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s renewal before it expires on November 19 and its role in supporting global food security. They also discussed Ukraine’s continued effectiveness on the battlefield, and the Secretary reiterated that the timing and contents of any negotiation framework remains Ukraine’s decision.