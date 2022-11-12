Hellraiser Fundraiser – A Charity Campaign By Stream Punk Entertainment For A Better Future Of Kids With Special Needs

With a dedication to improving special children's lives and promoting positivity, Stream Punk Entertainment arranges a charity campaign donating all proceeds to We Can't 2 We Can.

Service to humanity is the noblest service. To empower and help kids with special needs to live their life to the fullest,New Jersey based Stream Punk Entertainment organized a charity fundraising live streaming campaign, “HellRaiser Fundraiser," to raise money for the charity organization “We Can't 2 We Can” that brings together children with special needs to help them develop after school social and interpersonal skills. By donating all the collected proceeds of $792, the team at Stream Punk Entertainment feels it's a good start. "For a first fundraiser, I'm happy with what we raised. But, I absolutely believe we'll do much better on the next one." said company co-founder Scott Churchson.

Stream Punk Entertainment is a new live-stream reaction & commentary platform dedicated to bringing the best of sports and entertainment content to fans around the globe. The video covered the campaign in a very professional way, from start to end. In addition, it showed how to donate and the goal of spreading awareness about this program so that more kids could have a chance to have the same opportunities.

Special children are often overlooked, but We Can't 2 We Can give them a chance to enjoy being kids like everyone else by focusing on ensuring that children with special needs are helped to do the things they want and aspire to while they also develop and learn skills.

When asked about the team effort of the fundraising campaign, Operations Director Stephanie Kelly said, "We couldn't have done it without our amazing hosts. They took the fun punishments like champs and kept it engaging. We want to thank everyone who helped make it happen, especially Ryan O'Regan, JD Walker, OB Spencer, Scott and Robin Gwiazdowski for their assistance and to all the donors who helped make this project possible. We couldn't have done it without you.”

