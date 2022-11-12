Magic & Cocktails Takes LA Parties to Another Level with a Dash of Entertaining Magic

There is no party anywhere in the world like a high-end party in Los Angeles that celebrities go to. But, when it comes to the kind of party that gets stamped on anyone's memory, the LA parties are still quite the ones to beat. Complete with fun music, exquisite food, an A-list guest list, and jaw-dropping drinks, LA parties are the most coveted anywhere in the world. CEO Marcos Gracia knows these realities all too well, inspiring him to elevate mixology to add an exhilarating experience to partygoers, no matter what the occasion may be. Through his company known as Magic & Cocktails, Marcos is revolutionizing how drinks are served and changing the overall feel of parties all over LA.

No one ever thought what magic would do when added to cocktails. Marcos and his team of highly competent and highly skilled bartenders are elevating the party experience of their clients, making them a celebrity favorite at present. Among its biggest clients today are the Kardashians, who are known for throwing some of the hottest and most exciting parties in LA. In addition, the company has served an impressive lineup of A-list celebrities, including Ricky Martin, Drake, Nicky Minaj, and Eddie Murphy.

From movie premiers to product launches, summer parties, and birthday celebrations, Magic & Cocktails has been proudly servicing many of the world's biggest personalities and brands, such as Chef K, W Co., Mindy Weiss, and Chef Johnnie, Google, Tinder, YouTube, Cans, Uber, Mac, Nike, Samsung, Casa Rica, Hammitt, Viacom, Walden Media, Skims, Sony, L'oreal, and Yelp.

When it comes to exceeding the expectations of his clients, Macros always goes the extra mile, and so does the rest of his hardworking team.

"Our presentation at the bars is unique. We make displays with spinning stands, dry ice, and smoke everywhere. We don't use mixers like common companies. We use fresh fruit and high-quality ingredients for high-end tasting cocktails. We use magic tools that no one does, creating a unique atmosphere at the party. Our bartenders are entertainment too. We have fun when we pour for our guests to make them feel the best time ever," Marcos revealed.

The hands-on CEO is passionate about entertaining people - making them laugh, having them enjoy their drinks, and making sure that they always come back for more.

"We provide magical moments for people. Magical and unforgettable moments of laughter, fun, and good tasting. We use magic tools that people have never seen before, and they are amazed at our magic tricks and the performance we create for them. Apart from that, we have high-level cocktail products and recipes, elevating the mixology to the highest level," Marcos added.

Marcos Gracia's brand of entertainment is indeed one-of-a-kind, thanks to his wild imagination and creativity. He achieved success with Magic & Cocktails by simply thinking about the needs of his clients and what would truly make them happy. Such mindfulness and dedication to achieving client satisfaction have worked splendidly for his business and will surely continue to help him expand his business in the near future.

Media Contact

Magic and Cocktails llc

Marcos Gracia

3106250959

United States