The Virginia Corbett Home Team Welcomes Twudian Simone Wallace On Board As Talent Acquisition & Development Director

Twudian Simone Wallace, with her extensive repertoire of skills and experience, joins the Virginia Corbett Home Team (VCHT) to utilize her love for real estate.

VCHT is a one-stop shop for Mid Hudson Valley, New York Real Estate. Since its inception, VCHT has been an integral part of RE/MAX Town & Country, the most rapidly expanding RE/MAX brokerage in the world. The Virginia Corbett Home Team is ideally situated for continued growth and success thanks to the support of the well-known global company and the local presence of RE/MAX Town & Country.

Twudian Simone Wallace has a strong background in residential sales and marketing, as well as talent acquisition, human resources, and customer service. Twudian is a real estate enthusiast who recently obtained a salesperson license in New York. VCHT is the ideal platform for her to utilize her skills, experience, and dedication to real estate.

Virginia Corbett, CEO of VCHT, expresses her delight about Twudian joining the team, "Twudian is an ideal fit for this role. Her extensive talent acquisition background and residential sales experience make her the perfect addition to our team. I am confident she will help strengthen and grow our team to new levels."

Virginia, who started the team in 2020 is a gifted entrepreneur, and the driving force behind VCHT. She can cultivate and develop the talents of each employee, allowing them to collaborate for the mutual benefit of the company and themselves. Twudian is ecstatic to be a part of a company where she can grow and learn from an entrepreneur who can assist her unique abilities and reach new heights.

The VCHT is a dynamic and expanding group of professionals committed to providing the best services to current and future homeowners by utilizing their expertise. This commitment and effort makes Twudian excited to be a part of the team, which will allow her passion for real estate to be implemented in a way that benefits both clients and the company.

Jodi Donegan, Director of Operations at VCHT, is delighted at Twudian’s appointment. "I am excited to have Twudian on the team. The Virginia Corbett Home Team has incredible core values, which Twudian personifies. I know Twudian will increase our ability to assist more people in realizing their real estate dreams".

Twudian’s key roles at VCHT will be recruiting and training Salespeople to be a productive part of the Virginia Corbett Home Team. This domain is where Twudian will thrive with her talents and expertise by teaching people to become part of a culture where everyone works together as a team.

About Virginia Corbett Home Team

VCHT is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Town & Country, the RE/MAX brokerage with the most rapid expansion worldwide. RE/MAX is a multinational corporation that operates as a franchise in more than one hundred countries. VCHT is well-positioned for continued success and expansion. In a little more than two years, VCHT has gone from having just two team members to having twenty, earning them the reputation of being one of the most successful real estate teams in the Hudson Valley.

