VR Showroom: The Commercial Lighting Industry's First Fully Immersive, Collaborative VR Experience announced

Experience A True All-In-One Lighting Solution in Virtual Reality mLight Pushes Into Asia With Lighting Industry's First VR Showroom

With innovation a core value, mLight was already using video conferencing prior to the Covid-19 pandemic to make collaboration more efficient. But when meeting clients face-to-face became a practical challenge due to pandemic restrictions, live demonstration of LED products to contractors, developers, engineers, architects, lighting designers - and even team new members - was suddenly impossible.

Already experienced in the 3D realm with product and app design as well as project visualisation, the mLight team worked with XR developers TWOMC Digital to create a virtual showroom that would always be open, always be on, and present their commercial solutions in the best possible “light” for each industry. The mLight VR Showroom was born and will soon be available for free on the Oculus Home store. A new concept and a first for the lighting industry, the mLight VR Showroom allows users to experience the full range of their mobile control app interface: mLight Touch, as well as join together with up to 20 other users to visit dynamically lit classrooms, libraries, hospitals and a growing list of other high fidelity VR environments.

The mLight VR Showroom was designed to demonstrate the beauty of mLight products, the convenience and efficiency of the mobile app, as well as to train users on key components, installation, maintenance and disassembly of the Kleo X and Ligera linear LED segments. With mLight staff or alone, users can experience the ease of connecting linear segments with the mConnect system or try grouping, tunable white adjustments, dimming, occupancy control and other features matching the real-world application in stunning virtual environments.

A History of Innovation

Dedicated to engineering and manufacturing high quality linear LED lighting for commercial, healthcare and education applications from Sydney to Dubai and beyond, mLight is already a well respected industry pioneer. Their specialist design team incorporates the latest in innovative technologies in a diverse range of affordable extrusions, profile sizes and finishing options. Their focus on technological innovation is matched by their commitment to working collaboratively with clients from initial design brainstorming to final installation tweaks.

