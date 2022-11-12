Multi-purpose smart monitor that sends sound alerts from home launches on Kickstarter

Earzz is an innovative AI-backed smart home monitor that captures all kinds of sound at home and alerts homeowners remotely in real time.

Earzz has recently launched a new innovative smart monitor on Kickstarter that can alert users to any sound occurring at home even when the user is physically away from home. Titled “Earzz”, the multipurpose smart monitor is backed by patented AI tech that evolves as per the user’s specific sound needs.

Earzz is uniquely designed to detect all kinds of non-speech sounds taking place at home and alert about them remotely. The monitor works in tandem with its signature app which is compatible with both Android and iPhone systems.

“We are excited to bring to you our innovative smart home monitor, Earzz. This is the FIRST-ever multipurpose smart monitor that can capture any sound happening in your home and alert you about the same when you are not near it. From the sound of a crying baby to a knock at the door to a breaking window- Earzz is able to capture all these and more.”

Unique features and benefits of Earzz-

Versatile monitor able to capture almost all kinds of sound at home

An ever-growing and expansive list of sounds to choose from, ranging from window smash to dog bark to appliance beep to baby cry, and more

Completely customizable sound selection

Real-time immediate alerts on smartphones, tablets, and watches

Multi-room listening

Simultaneous multi-sound notification

Sound log that keeps a record of captured sounds

Patent-awaiting evolving AI that evolves as per the alarm and sound needs of every user, based on user feedback

Allows remote operation of the device

Ability to add multiple Earzz devices to the app

Battery-operated device

Captures only sound, not speech

Elegant design

Compatible with both iOS and Android systems

“Earzz is designed to ensure peace of mind for busy households by keeping the user updated about every kind of sound happening when s/h could not be near it. The innovative AI-backed smart home monitor will act as your third eye that will see things when you are away or are unable to be near it. Earzz is ‘the’ smart home monitor that every busy homeowner has been looking for. As of now, we are looking for mass production, and thus, this Kickstarter campaign. Your generous support will enable us to bring Earzz to life and make homes safer for all.”

