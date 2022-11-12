The Responsible Flushing Alliance Reminds Americans to Keep Fats, Oils, and Grease out of Drains this Thanksgiving

Free, Downloadable F.O.G. Activity Book Focused on "Do Not Pour" and "Do Not Flush" Family-Friendly Projects Available Just in Time for the Holidays. Help keep fats, oils, and grease (F.O.G.), and non-flushable wipes out of our sewers and waterways.

As Americans are preparing to usher in the holiday season, treasured family recipes are taking center stage as rich and decadent meals are being planned. After enjoying seasonal meals with family and friends, don't forget to keep fats, oils, and grease (F.O.G.) out of the drain. And just as important, always look for the "Do Not Flush" symbol on wipes for proper disposal instructions.

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing information to keep homes and communities healthy through smart flushing practices, is releasing a free educational F.O.G. Activity Book for parents and children that is filled with fun family activities related to keeping F.O.G. and wipes out of our sewers.

"Just like looking for the ‘Do Not Flush' symbol on wipes packaging, it is important to keep fats, oils, and grease (F.O.G.) out of our pipes and sewers," said Lara Wyss, president of The Responsible Flushing Alliance. "Thanksgiving is the perfect time to remind folks about keeping F.O.G. out of our drains."

When F.O.G. are poured down drains, not only can they build up and clog home plumbing, but once they enter the sewers, they can lead to huge cement-like structures called fatbergs. When F.O.G. is spilled out into the environment, the impact can be devastating to animals and plants as they get coated with suffocating oils, fouling shorelines, and clogging water treatment equipment.

"F.O.G. has been a persistent problem for wastewater agencies in California for decades," said Adam Link, Executive Director of the California Association of Sanitation Agencies. "Sewer overflows and backups due to improper disposal of F.O.G. can cause impacts to local communities. Disposing of these items properly is the first step toward our common goal of protecting public health and the environment."

The F.O.G. Activity Book (https://www.flushsmart.org/wp-content/uploads/FOG-Activity-Book.pdf) includes activities such as Make-Your-Own F.O.G. Can, a FOG rap song, coloring sheets for the "Do Not Pour" and "Do Not Flush" signs, and a matching sheet for signs and symbols. The activities are perfect for children in grades Kindergarten – 6th grade. It is also available in Spanish: https://www.flushsmart.org/wp-content/uploads/FOG-Activity-Book-Es.pdf

About Responsible Flushing Alliance

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials not designed to be flushed. For more information, visit https://flushsmart.org or on Facebook and Twitter.

About the California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA)

For over 60 years, CASA has served as the leading voice for clean water agencies on regulatory, legislative and legal issues. We are the leading California association dedicated to advancing wastewater interests, including the recycling of wastewater into usable water, generation of renewable energy, biosolids and other valuable resources. Through our efforts, we help create a clean and sustainable environment for California.

