(Video) Iran’s nationwide uprising enters ninth week
On Friday Nev.10 authorities deployed numerous security forces to Zahedan and other cities of Sistan & Baluchestan in southeast Iran following a day when people across the country voiced solidarity with the victims of this city’s massacre on September 30.
In the early hours of Friday morning activists in Nosratabad of Sistan and Baluchestan Province reported that protesters torched a checkpoint that was preventing the entrance of people from other provinces to Zahedan.
At the same time, the gathering in Tehran turned into an anti-regime rally and the protesters chanted slogans against the regime’s main institutions. “Basij and IRGC, you are our ISIS!” the protesters chanted as they vowed to continue Farrokhi’s path.
On Thursday, protests began with strikes in Mahabad after a night of intense protests. Complimentary reports from this restive city in West Azerbaijan Province of northwest Iran indicated locals taking to the streets and starting to establish roadblocks.
Despite the regime’s security measures to prevent protests, the cities of Sistan and Baluchestan province saw another round of mass protests on Friday.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 219 cities. Over 550 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 368 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
In another area of this province, activists said authorities are dispatching many security units from Zahedan, the capital of Sistan & Baluchestan, to the city of Khash which has also witnessed unrest recently.
Protest rallies were reported in Zahedan, Khash, Rask, and Saravan. The people chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the Basij!” Security forces opened fire and tried to disperse the protesters, but the rallies continued.
The people held their lines with bare hands and continued to chant slogans against the mullahs’ rule.
At the same time, a protest rally was held in Tehran as mourners gathered to commemorate Amir-Mehdi Farrokhi, killed 40 days earlier by the regime’s security forces.
The gathering turned into an anti-regime rally and the protesters chanted slogans against the regime’s main institutions. “Basij & IRGC, you are our ISIS!” the protesters chanted as they vowed to continue Farrokhi’s path.
At night protests continued in several cities in Sistan and Baluchestan and also expanded to Kurdish cities in Iran’s northwest regions. Protests were reported in Sardasht, Sanandaj, Saqqez, Bukan, and Mahabad, where protesters lit fire in the streets and blocked the passage of security forces. In Sardasht, the people took control of a Basij base and set fire to the entrance.
Protests were also reported in several districts in Tehran, including Tehranpars and Naziabad.
On Thursday, activists in numerous Kurdish cities were reporting continued protests and rallies as locals pushed into the streets to take control of their towns and districts.
Activists in the town of Muchesh near Kamyaran of Kurdistan Province were reporting that people were in control of many areas of their town.
In the city of Marivan, locals gathered to mark the 40th day of Mokhtar Ahmadi’s murder by the regime’s security forces. Such ceremonies are becoming scenes of anti-regime protests.
Reports from Mashhad in northeast Iran indicate the regime’s government spokesperson visited the local Ferdowsi University only to be ridiculed by the brave students.
In Shiraz, south-central Iran, authorities arrested Elham Afkari, the sister of Iran’s executed national hero Navid Afkari. She was arrested along with her husband and three-year-old child who were later released.
Afkari remains in the custody of the regime’s Intelligence Ministry and her elderly parents went to an affiliated site today seeking answers about their daughter’s condition and whereabouts.
At night, protest rallies were held in several Kurdish cities, including Muchesh, Mahabad, and Bukan. Protesters lit fire to block roads and clashed with security forces.
Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi highlighted the stance of the Iranian Resistance by emphasizing an important slogan heard in recent protests across Iran.
“By chanting ‘Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the (mullahs’ supreme) leader,’ Iran’s courageous youth illustrate the democratic nature of this uprising and the future of the Iranian revolution devoid of any trace of religious tyranny or monarchical fascism,” she said.
During the past few days, freedom-loving Iranians and PMOI/MEK supporters have continued their relentless gatherings in support and solidarity with their compatriots inside Iran that are standing up to the mullahs’ regime.
Numerous cities across Europe, the U.S., and Canada have been scenes of these Iranian ex-pats gathering and raising public awareness regarding the mullahs’ atrocities against the Iranian people and the need for the international community to meaningfully stand alongside the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom and democracy in their country by recognizing their right to self-defense against the regime’s brutal crackdown.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
Protest song by students in Tehran