Ratikant Kanungo - A Social Worker in Spotlight

Ratikanta Kanungo

Mr. Ratikanta Kanungo, one of the Key Leaders from the patkura constituency, is in the limelight due to his social Work.

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BJD and INC dominated Orissa Politics, but in the last few years, BJP has gained the political Space of INC and has become the leading opposition party.

But the newsmaker of the week is a Politician cum social worker and an Educationist who was earlier associated with INC. His social activities are trending in the Digital Space. He has been working to provide education to the weaker section of society. Shibani Engineering College, one of his Ventures, Provides free education to the poor section of Society. He has been doing various charity programs like Samuhik vivah.

He has also presented a future road map for the Development of the People of Orissa; he has planned to become active in full-time Politics and proposed some Development initiatives like Free education for Girls, Roads infrastructure, and various other Proposed Projects.

Mr. Ratikanta Kanungo, one of the Key Leaders from the patkura constituency, is in the limelight due to his social Work. He has done tremendous Work During the time of Covid -19. He has provided three meals to 10000 people in His constituency Daily. During the Covid Days, his Schedule started from 4 AM to Helping His workers prepare food for the Poors.

He was fully involved in every activity his team did for the Poors then. He always says one quote that “ Nar Sewa is Narayan Sewa” he has reached the heights in the Social Work Sector In his Area.

Ratikanta Kanungo is a humanitarian and social worker who has worked for Orissa's welfare for many years. He has been involved in relief activities in the region during calamities. Recently when the flood hit the Garadpur region of Orissa, the first person apart from the administration who helped people recover from the disaster was Ratikanta Kanungo. He reached there on time with his team and started relief works for the people of Orissa.

Heavy monsoon rains in mid and late August 2022 in Odisha state resulting from the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal have led to overflowing rivers and landslides affecting at least 13 districts. Its impact has led the state government to open the Galudih Barrage, releasing floodwaters into Odisha and worsening the flood situation.

The floods have severely affected Boudh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Sambalpur, and Subarnapur districts, with Puri and Jagatsinghpur being the most affected.

The floods have destroyed farmlands, crops, livestock, roads, bridges, and electricity poles — resulting in power cuts.

Immediate needs for the people living in flood-affected areas and displaced people include food (especially the main staple food, rice, and dry foods), potable drinking water, fuel, sanitary pads, hygiene kits, water purification kits, polythene sheets, and shelter. In the longer term, affected people need livelihood support (e.g., cash-for-work programs and the provision of fertilizer, livestock, and fodder to affected farmers). People who lost their homes to the floods also require rebuilding support.

Ratikanta Kanungo provided food and shelter to all those affected by floods. He also provided medicines and other necessary items to them so that they could recover soon from their injuries caused by flood water.

It was one of the major initiatives he took. During the time of the Flood, he helped thousands of the citizens of Odisha. He has also rescued hundreds of people with the help of his team. Many Homes were destroyed in the Flood. Mr. Ratikant provided them home. He has also faced various economic Issues Due to the Shortage of funds, but he has worked hard and again started helping Poors.

