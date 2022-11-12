TWITTER DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Twitter, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter" or the "Company") TWTR in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who sold or otherwise parted with Twitter securities between May 13, 2022 and October 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 12, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 13, 2022, Elon Musk tweeted that a merger with Twitter was "temporarily on hold." Three separate notices terminating the merger between July 8, 2022 and September 9, 2022 falsely claimed that Twitter had breached the terms of the merger agreement by not giving Musk documents about Spam.

On October 4, 2022, less than two weeks before he was set to go to trial in Delaware over the merger, Musk stated he would proceed with the Twitter buyout at the original $54.20 price, abandoning his prior positions and capitulating to Twitter. The announcement shocked the stock market and caused Twitter's stock price to increase by 22%. Twitter stock and bondholders who sold their Twitter securities earlier in the year based on Musk's false statements were damaged by selling at prices artificially depressed by Musk's false statements.

The lawsuit charges that Musk violated Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing false statements about his purchase of Twitter, Inc., including termination notices that falsely claimed that Twitter had breached terms of the merger agreement and that a Material Adverse Event ("MAE") had occurred. The complaint alleges that Musk's statements were false because Musk was not entitled to due diligence and had in fact waived due diligence; Musk was well aware of the problem of bots and spam on Twitter, and there were no legally justifiable reasons for Musk to terminate the Merger.

