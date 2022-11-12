Vice President attends Women CEOs Summit 2022

VIETNAM, November 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân attended Women CEOs Summit 2022 in Hà Nội on November 11, where she hailed gender-equality achievements and looked at what more can be done.

The summit was a follow-up activity of the 2022 Global Summit of Women and the 2022 ASEAN Women Leaders' Summit, which provides a chance for participants to share experiences and discuss measures to promote gender equality and strengthen women's economic power as well as the role of women and female entrepreneurs.

Vice President Xuân said the position of women in ASEAN had increased considerably through the promotion of gender equality and women empowerment, women's increased engagement in business and skill development activities, the facilitation of a business environment for women-led enterprises, the enhanced leadership of women and the encouragement of public-private partnership.

Highlighting gender equality promotion outcomes in Việt Nam, Xuân noted that women make up more than 30 per cent of the National Assembly and 50 per cent of key leadership positions. In addition, the ratio of women engaging in the labour market has reached 48 per cent, while the rate of women-led companies has hit 27 per cent.

However, the Vice President warned most women-led firms are small in scale and vulnerable to impacts from the outside. They face difficulties accessing information, market and financial services, human resources attraction, science-technology applications and digital transformation.

The Vice President expressed a belief that at the event, economists, policymakers and women entrepreneurs from ASEAN countries will give valuable proposals and initiatives to create favourable conditions for women entrepreneurs and women-led enterprises to access development resources, optimise opportunities from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and strengthen connectivity and cooperation to overcome difficulties and challenges together to recover and rise.

At the summit, jointly held by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council, participants focused on discussing the application of technology to expand, develop and protect businesses in the new reality, corporate restructuring, and connectivity expansion to act together and develop together. VNS