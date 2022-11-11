Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) physician, Stephanie Beall, M.D., Ph.D, to be honored at 2022 Cade Foundation Family Building Gala

SGF is proud to be a Platinum Sponsor at the Cade Foundation's Family Building Gala on November 12, 2022, where Dr. Beall will be honored for her contributions to the field of reproductive medicine.

Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) supports the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation as Platinum Sponsor of its Family Building Gala on November 12, 2022, where SGF physician Stephanie Beall, M.D., Ph.D., will be honored as a Family Building Champion.

More than 250 guests will attend this year's themed event "Le Diner Bleu" to recognize new building family grant recipients in addition to honoring physicians and charities that support an improved quality of life for people struggling with infertility. The Cade Foundation strives to raise $100,000 to continue its mission of serving families battling infertility by providing necessary information and financial support.

"It is a great privilege to walk alongside patients in their family-building journeys," shares Dr. Beall. "I am honored to be recognized as a Family Building Champion by the Cade Foundation and appreciate all they do to help families overcome infertility."

Dr. Beall is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) and reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI). She provides patient care at SGF's Towson, Maryland location. Dr. Beall has a keen clinical interest in treating patients with diminished ovarian function and fertility preservation. Dr. Beall is passionate about working with patients coping with the stress of infertility, which she has been recognized for as the recipient of a Compassionate Doctor Award on Vitals.com. The Cade Foundation honors Dr. Beall for using her voice to testify before many state legislatures to support legislation increasing mandated fertility coverage for groups at high risk for poor outcomes.

"On behalf of the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation's Board of Trustees, it is my pleasure to celebrate Dr. Beall and the work she has done to support legislation to increase fertility coverage," shares Camille Hammond, M.D., M.P.H, and CEO of the Cade Foundation. "We applaud her advocacy for her patients as a 2022 Family Building Champion."

The Cade Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to serving the needs of families battling infertility through education, outreach, and grants that help couples pay for infertility treatment or domestic adoption. Over the past decade, through events like the Race for the Family™, Corks with Cade™, and others, SGF and the Cade Foundation have raised more than $1.5 million to fund grants for fertility treatment and adoption and to build awareness about the 1 in 8 couples struggling with infertility.

