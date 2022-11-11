iHeartMedia Celebrates its Annual Holiday Music Flip Across Broadcast Stations Nationwide With "iHeartRadio Holiday Special" Featuring Interviews with Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Meghan Trainor

Hosted by Mario Lopez, The Special Will Broadcast on iHeartMedia's AC and Classic Hits Stations Nationwide on November 23

Each Year Audiences Double on Holiday Music Radio Stations Compared to Non-Holiday Programming – Making iHeartMedia Stations Across the Country the No. 1 Most Listened to Holiday Music Destination

iHeartMedia announced today the return of their iHeartRadio Holiday Special, a broadcasted event hosted by Mario Lopez. This two-hour special event will feature interviews with Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Meghan Trainor discussing their favorite holiday songs and traditions. The special will broadcast across iHeartMedia's AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app on November 23 at 7 p.m. local time.

Every holiday season, iHeartMedia converts music radio stations in its key markets to all Christmas music through Christmas Day. Each year, these stations continue to have the largest audiences of all radio stations in each market – often doubling the audience size from non-holiday programming – making iHeartMedia the No. 1 holiday music listening destination.

This season, iHeartMedia's annual station flip to Christmas music kicks off today, November 11 at 5 p.m. local time, with more than 80 stations across the country broadcasting the season's festive music from today's biggest artists as well as holiday classics from Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and more around-the-clock.

Listeners can hear even more holiday cheer anywhere they are across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices with the iHeartRadio app with iHeartRadio Original stations like "iHeartChristmas," playing all the holiday favorites; "North Pole Radio," hosted by Santa Claus and featuring a message line where kids can leave Christmas wishes for the big man himself; "iHeartChristmas Classics," the place to hear all the timeless holiday classics; or for listeners who like to jam out, they can check out iHeartChristmas R&B, iHeartChristmas Country, iHeartChristmas Rock and more. iHeartRadio has a holiday station for every musical taste and listeners can check them out on the dedicated iHeartRadio Holiday page.

"You always know it's the holiday season when iHeartRadio stations across America start playing Christmas music," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "To get everyone in the mood we're bringing back the iHeartRadio Holiday Special with Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Meghan Trainor, who will be sharing holiday memories with our host Mario Lopez to help us all get in the spirit."

Proud partners of the iHeartRadio Holiday Special include The Home Depot, JCPenney, Disney Bundle and The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

