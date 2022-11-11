Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,418 in the last 365 days.

National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, NRC announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Friday, January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, December 30, 2022.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.



Kevin R. Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

You just read:

National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.