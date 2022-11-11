Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share, Trends 2022, Demand, Industry Overview, Companies Overview and Revenue Forecast by 2027

The global healthcare staffing market exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2022-27.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Staffing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global healthcare staffing market size reached US$ 36.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

A Closer Look at the Global Healthcare Staffing Market:

Healthcare staffing provides frontline effort toward filling vacancies in various healthcare settings. The respective agencies offer the entire spectrum of healthcare and medical staffing services for a specific organization as needed. Such services enhance patient satisfaction by ensuring clinician quality while filling staffing gaps and increasing the hospital consumer assessment of healthcare providers and systems (HCAHPS) score. As they are fast, easy, and convenient, healthcare staffing agencies are widely recruited across clinics, hospitals, home care companies, nursing homes, government agencies, healthcare software organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and schools across the globe.

Check Out What’s New in the Healthcare Staffing Market:

The rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of temporary employment, availability of opportunities, and job-related incentives represent one of the key factors primarily driving the market growth. The considerable shortage of healthcare professionals has further surged the adoption of healthcare staffing services across the globe, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, key market players are investing considerably in advanced technologies, such as medical informatics and telehealth, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities to increase their portfolio, which is accelerating the market growth. Besides this, the rapid growth in the number of government and non-government hospitals, acute care centers, and long-term care centers and the rising geriatric population are positively supporting the market growth.

Healthcare Staffing Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global healthcare staffing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Global Healthcare Staffing Market Companies Overview:

Adecco Group AHEXY

Amn Healthcare Services Inc. AMN

CHG Management Inc. CHG

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. CCRN

Envisions Healthcare Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

LHC Group Inc LHCG

Locumtenens.com (Jackson Healthcare LLC)

Maxim Healthcare Group

Syneos Health Inc. SYNH

TeamHealth

Healthcare Staffing Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global healthcare staffing market on the basis of service type and region.

Breakup by Service Type:

Travel Nurse Staffing

Per Diem Nurse Staffing

Locum Tenens Staffing

Allied Healthcare Staffing

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

