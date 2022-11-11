CLASS ACTION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Executive Officers and Directors of Voyager Digital Holdings

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, today announced that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Defendants Stephen Ehrlich, Gerard Hanshe, David Brosgol, Janice Barrilleaux, Philip Eytan, Jarrett Lilien, and Brian Brooks (collectively, "Defendants").

The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and captioned Roberts v. Ehrlich et al., Case No. 1:22-cv-09590, asserts claims under §§5, 12(a)(1),15, and 20(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), as well as under the New Jersey and California state law on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased so-called Voyager Financial Products from January 1, 2020 and November 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby. The lead plaintiff deadline in this action is January 10, 2023.

If you purchased Voyager Financial Products, including Voyager Earn Accounts and/or VGX Tokens between January 1, 2020, and November 9, 2022, inclusive, and have suffered significant losses, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Sean Masson at (212) 519-0522, or via email at smasson@scott-scott.com, for more information.

Voyager is a financial services company that generates revenue through cryptocurrency trading, lending, borrowing, the sale of its unregistered securities, as well as engaging in proprietary trading.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by selling non-exempt securities without registering them. The complaint alleges that Defendants participated in Voyager's failure to register the Voyager Financial Products. After plaintiffs and class members purchased Voyager Financial Products, the complaint alleges that Voyager suspended withdrawals from its platform.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The lead plaintiff deadline in this action is January 10, 2023. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 10, 2022. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.

