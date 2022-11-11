Submit Release
London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) is all set to Organise a Workshop on Team Building

LSET is Organising a Team Building Workshop on November 16th, 2022 for Improved Collaboration at Workplaces

LSET, a UK-based educational institute is organising a team-building workshop on November 16th, 2022 to discuss a wide range of topics to improve collaboration and communication. The workshop aims to help the participants in understanding human behaviour, and aptitudes in human relations, and focus on creating better and stronger teams.

Today’s workplaces require the best teams that are able to put effort and dedicate time to building strong communication and improving trust so that everyone works on the same page to fulfil the organisation’s larger goals. High-performing teams are known for showing accountability, cohesiveness, collaboration, and purpose. 

This teambuilding workshop by LSET will be aiming to push the participants to embrace the advantages of collaborative work culture. 

The speaker at the workshop will be addressing various topics: team dynamics, communications skills, resilience, specific skills to virtual teams, and more. LSET’s interactive and activity-based workshops are always meant to push people out of their comfort zones and develop new skills. The teambuilding workshop’s speaker will be helping the participants to learn everything about workplace communication, effective team interactions, and a lot more. This will prepare them to be a good cultural fit in diverse workplaces. The workshop is aiming to have the following objectives; 

  • Explaining the team-building process (formation, storming, norming, performing) 
  • Discovering different team-building models 
  • Explaining different behavioural styles 
  • Showing effective listening skills
  • Improve business communication skills 
  • Identification of team strength and opportunities for improvement 

About the London School of Emerging Technology (LSET)

The London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) provides the perfect combination of traditional teaching methods and a diverse range of metamorphosed skill training. These techniques help LSET infuse core corporate values such as entrepreneurship, liberal thinking, and a rational mindset. LSET encourage students to build much-needed technical and business skill sets and discover innovative solutions to solve real-life industry problems. The compact student groups, flexible learning hours, and a significant emphasis on extracurricular activities make the overall learning experience more engaging and exciting. This could be the best opportunity for anyone who wants to become ready for the fast-paced competitive world. LSET courses are designed by industry experts with a focus on increasing students' employability factor. Students get to learn in a practical environment with the help of the latest technologies.

