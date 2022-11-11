Indian Real Estate Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Growth (CAGR of 9.60%), Trends, Outlook and Report 2027

The India real estate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027.

The India real estate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027. Real estate represents properties that consist of resources, land, buildings, roads, and other utility systems. It involves the purchase of raw land, rezoning, construction, renovation of buildings, and lease or sale of the finished products to the clients. Some of the common types of real estate are residential, commercial, industrial, and land. Furthermore, investment in real estate assists in garnering long-term security, tax benefits, good returns, diversification, passive income, building capital, protection against inflation, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Real Estate Market Trends:

The inflating need for modern infrastructures and organized spaces, on account of the expanding information technology (IT) industry, is among the primary factors driving the India real estate market. In addition to this, the increasing consumer inclination toward a clean, safe, and secure environment and the growing investments in public infrastructures, including enhanced connectivity via air, roads, railways, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of nuclear families is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor by propelling the demand for new houses. Besides this, the integration of numerous technological advancements, such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), cloud computing, etc., in real estate applications is also augmenting the market growth. In line with this, these technologies offer a centralized and transparent platform for storing e-documents, maintaining tenant communications through messages and emails, facilitating online rent payments, etc., which, in turn, is anticipated to stimulate the India real estate market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Property:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Land



Breakup by Business:



Breakup by Mode:



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

