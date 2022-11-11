Precautions Urged Following Uptick in Viruses

University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos sent the following email to the campus community today:

In late October, I wrote to you about the importance of prevention as we entered the fall respiratory virus season. Over the last few weeks, the state of Maryland has seen an increase in a variety of respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and adenovirus. The Maryland Department of Health is currently reporting respiratory illness activity in Maryland as “very high.”

As expected, the University Health Center is also seeing many patients with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, congestion, sore throat, diarrhea and vomiting. The university is following all applicable protocols and advice from public health departments related to respiratory illnesses.

I want to remind everyone of the important precautions you should be taking to keep yourself and our campus community as healthy and safe as possible.

Precautions

Get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster. Schedule an appointment at myuhc.umd.edu. You may also get these vaccines at any community pharmacy, and at your doctor’s office.



Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and/or use hand sanitizer frequently.



Clean high-touch surfaces in your room with antibacterial cleaner.



Avoid sharing food, utensils, cups and water bottles.



Be aware of people around you who are sick, and avoid contact with them, if possible.



If you are sick, stay home and rest. If you cannot stay home, avoid crowded places to prevent spreading viruses to others. In particular, avoid friends or family who have underlying medical problems when you are feeling unwell. Resident students should consider going home to recover if their permanent home is within reasonable driving distance.



Cover your cough and sneezes.



Wear a well-fitting mask if you have to be around other people.



Most individuals with the flu or another respiratory virus will be able to manage their symptoms at home with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications without the need to seek medical care for their symptoms.

However, it is important that people take action to prevent respiratory disease, especially people who are at higher risk of developing serious complications, like older adults, pregnant people, and individuals with chronic medical conditions or compromised immune systems.

If you have a medical condition that may predispose you to a more severe illness or weakens your immune system, or if you take medicines that weaken your immune system, please contact your personal physician for medical advice as soon as you start feeling unwell. If you don’t have a personal physician, contact the University Health Center at 301.314.8180.

Additional Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The CDC provides a variety of information about respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and adenovirus.

We are counting on all of you to keep our campus community healthy and safe.

Stay healthy and be well!