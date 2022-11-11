ToothTok Tells All: Here Are the Braces Colors People Really Want

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to better serve their patients, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics is using the social media platform TikTok to connect with their patients and show the world that dentists can have fun too!

Through a viral TikTok video was posted on September 29th 2022, which has now garnered over 11 million views, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics has become the authority in all things braces and braces colors - they have found out what color braces people really want.

Since the video took off online, the company has created a series of videos around braces and their colors, generating a total of 30 million views, 2 million likes, and 20 thousand comments. This fun and engaging campaign is a great way for Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics to get feedback from their patients and learn more about what colors are popular among today's youth.

Using both the data from the thousands of responses online, along with internal data from their orthodontic offices, here are this year's most popular colors for braces.

To see how their patient preferences stack up against the rest of the country, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics reached out to their orthodontic material supplier, GC Orthodontics, for more nation-wide data on braces colors. According to Patrick O'Shea, National Key Accounts Manager, silver, black, light blue, navy blue, red, and hot pink are among the top colors in the US and Canada. "Adult patients tend to prefer subtle colors like silver or black, whereas kids and teens enjoy expressing themselves through color."

Because braces adjustment appointments occur every 4-8 weeks, Jefferson Dental patients have many opportunities to change up their braces colors for no extra charge. Here are a few ways they decide the best braces color:

What color complements their hair color, eye color, or skin tone

Based on the season or holidays

Favorite sports teams

Based on their Zodiac sign

Colors that make their teeth appear more white

We asked Jefferson's lead orthodontist what are some other factors you should consider when getting braces. Here's what he had to say:

"When you get braces, make sure you're getting your teeth cleaned every 3 months. Keep in mind that darker colors make your teeth look whiter. We also always advise our patients not to choose white, as it's prone to staining."

- Dr. Yu-Tien Lin, Lead Orthodontist

So far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive and Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics looks forward to continuing this type of engagement with their patients and followers. Follow the brand's TikTok (@jefferson_dental) and Instagram (@jeffersondental) accounts for more helpful hacks, tips, and helpful dental Q&A.

Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics offers a wide range of specialty dental and orthodontic services. Their orthodontic team uses the latest dental technology and offers patients a range of orthodontic treatment options, and even affordable payment plans as low as $99 per month. Orthodontic consultations are free of charge at Jefferson, so patients can find out if they're a candidate for orthodontic treatment.

About Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics

Since the opening of its first office in 1967, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics (JDO) has been a trusted oral healthcare provider for thousands of families with 70+ offices throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Jefferson takes a comprehensive oral healthcare approach, integrating general dentistry, hygiene, and orthodontics, which helps their patients live better lives. With the latest technology and talented, caring team members, they strive to earn their patients' trust and build lifelong partnerships. Learn more about Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics at jeffersondental.com .

SOURCE Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics