SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating 23andMe Holding Co. ("23andMe") ME on behalf of the Company's investors.

Since November 2021, shares of 23andMe's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $12.50 per share to a current trading price of less than $3.50 per share, a cumulative decline of over $9.00 per share, or 72% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether 23andMe and/or the company's representatives violated the securities laws by issuing false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information to 23andMe investors, thereby causing investor losses.

23andMe stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/23andme-holding-co/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 - 1740

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

