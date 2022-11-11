Submit Release
Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the third quarter 2022 at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 14, 2022. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.

Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Par Chadha, Executive Chairman, and Shrikant Sortur, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

Third Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Call Access Information

Date: November 14, 2022
   
Time: 6:00 p.m. (ET)
   
Webcast (listen-only): http://investors.exelatech.com
   
Call-in Numbers: 833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start)
   
International: +1-412-902-6724
   
Passcode: Exela Earnings Call

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through November 21, 2022 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 7071365. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 17,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:
Vincent Kondaveeti
E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin
E: IR@exelatech.com

 


