EverCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Chief Executive Officer Eric Remer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:35 a.m. ET.
  • Chief Financial Officer Marc Thompson, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Executive Vice President of Solution Group Operations Evan Berlin and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Brad Korch, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. PT.

The links to the live webcasts for the conferences will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.evercommerce.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 600,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Investor Contact:

Brad Korch

SVP and Head of Investor Relations

720-796-7664

ir@evercommerce.com

Press Contact:

Jeanne Trogan

VP of Corporate Communications

737-465-2897

press@evercommerce.com


Primary Logo

