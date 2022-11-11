Operating Room Equipment Market Size 2022 | Share, Growth CAGR, Report, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Operating Room Equipment Market

The global operating room equipment market size reached US$ 32.54 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 46.55 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.80%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Operating Room Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global operating room equipment market size reached US$ 32.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80% during 2022-2027.

What is Operating Room Equipment?

An operating room (OR), also called a surgery center, refers to a hospital facility where surgical procedures are carried out by medical professionals. It is a sterile environment that is specifically designed to provide specialized care to patients with specific conditions and is equipped with devices, such as operating tables, surgical booms and displays, surgical lights, operating room (OR) integration systems, scrub sinks, nurse documentation stations, etc. In line with this, they offer better patient care and enhanced operational efficiency. Furthermore, operating room equipment are produced by using heat-sensitive materials, such as plastic. Consequently, they find extensive applications in the healthcare industry across the globe.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/operating-room-equipment-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Operating Room Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing number of surgeries, the introduction of technological innovations, and continuous advancements in medical devices are primarily driving the operating room equipment market.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of minimally invasive procedures, owing to lesser trauma, reduced hospital stays, cost-effective methods, etc., the expanding geriatric population, and the rising prevalence of cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, lifestyle-related diseases, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing investments in the medical sector to enhance hospitals, develop novel operating room equipment, and increase the new ambulatory surgery centers are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the escalating demand for endoscopic procedures and extensive improvements in healthcare infrastructures are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating investments in R&D activities to introduce 3D surgical imaging in endoscopic surgeries are anticipated to fuel the operating room equipment market over the forecasted period.

Global Operating Room Equipment Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Operating Room Equipment Companies:

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Baxter International Inc.), Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, MIZUHO Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), Skytron LLC, STERIS Corporation and Stryker Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Anesthesia Devices

• Endoscopes

• Operating Room Tables and Lights

• Electrosurgical Devices

• Surgical Imaging Devices

• Patient Monitors

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/operating-room-equipment-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Latest Research Report:

Intraoral Scanners Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 581.8 Million by 2027 : https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/intraoral-scanners-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-5818-million-by-2027-globally-growth-rate-cagr-of-810_623636.html

Transparent Ceramics Market Size 2022 | Global Industry Growth Report, 2027 : https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/transparent-ceramics-market-size-2022-global-industry-growth-report-2027_624040.html

Battery-as-a-Service Market 2022 Size, Industry Share, Report, Analysis | Forecast to 2027 : https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/batteryasaservice-market-2022-size-industry-share-report-analysis-forecast-to-2027_624042.html

Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Report 2022 | Share, Trends 2027 : https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/oncology-based-invivo-cro-market-report-2022-share-trends-2027_624044.html

Chip Resistor Market Size 2022 | Share, Trends and Industry Analysis 2027 : https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/chip-resistor-market-size-2022-share-trends-and-industry-analysis-2027_624046.html

Synthetic Rubber Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 38.51 Billion by 2027 : https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/synthetic-rubber-market-size-to-surpass-around-us-3851-billion-by-2027-growth-rate-cagr-of-370_624910.html

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800