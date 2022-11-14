Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 296,715 in the last 365 days.

HIP Video Promo presents: Mariea Antoinette premieres her "So Amazing" video on Essentially Pop

Billboard-charting harpist Mariea Antoinette has released "So Amazing", her take on Luther Vandross's R&B classic, and shows her innovative signature sound.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESSENTIALLYPOP.com | Video Premiere: We Showcase Mariea Antoinette’s New Video, ‘So Amazing’

Children have been learning to read sheet music, sing, and play recorders in their performing arts classes in grade school for many years. Considering their malleability and receptiveness at that age, it grants the perfect opportunity to unlock new, unfamiliar passions and interests in young aspirational minds. When Mariea Antoinette’s music teacher brought a harpist to perform for their class, she was instantly touched by the instrument and was sold on becoming a master harp player. That is precisely what she did, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music and harp performance. She has performed for President Barack Obama, been featured with chart-topping pop and soul groups, prestigious symphonies and festivals worldwide, but most importantly, with considerations for Grammy nominations in multiple categories, the Billboard-charting Antoinette has never let the classical confines expected of the harp keep her from creating her own signature sound. She infuses her work with influences from R&B, soul, jazz, and funk to create music that reflects her personality in a way that makes the harp much hipper and cooler than it was ever intended.

Her latest single, “So Amazing,” perfectly embodies her unique musical expression. Her harp-conducive cover of the classic hit from R&B legend Luther Vandross is utterly breathtaking, with her gentle and meticulous playing over the celestial backing instrumental. The story behind the song is part of what makes it even more special. Performing “So Amazing” at a wedding, Antoinette received a grand applause once she was done playing the bride to the altar. It was a clear sign that her “Amazing” arrangement was destined to be shared with international audiences!

Antoinette’s artistry carries over visually too. On the one hand, she’s playing in an open field with flowers and a rolling landscape, roses draped around her harp, adorned in a beautiful flowing red bedazzled dress. On the other hand, as the video progresses, she struts boldly in a neon yellow top and fluorescent pink leggings. With her custom-made mini-harp strapped around her, she finishes the song at the base of the majestic staircase. Mariea is simply beaming with joy and fulfillment with every touch of her harp from beginning to end of this sophisticated, cinematic music video. Replete in her sartorial elegance and charm, she sells audiences with her passion and undeniable gift as an accomplished musician.

More Mariea Antoinette on HIP Video Promo
More Mariea Antoinette on her website

Andrew Gesner
HIP Video Promo
+1 732-613-1779
email us here

You just read:

HIP Video Promo presents: Mariea Antoinette premieres her "So Amazing" video on Essentially Pop

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.