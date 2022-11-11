Submit Release
World Insurance Associates Acquires JR Tallman & Co. Inc. and Increases Massachusetts Presence

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired JR Tallman & Co. Inc.  (JRT) of Taunton, MA on October 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

JR Tallman & Co. Inc. started out as the Sidney W. Williams Company in 1839, providing fire insurance for factories, stores, homes and other property. 

“Today we continue the tradition of serving our customers with integrity and personalized attention,” says Cheryl “Bunny” Johnson, Unit Leader, JR Tallman & Co. Inc. “Our experienced expert brokers streamline the insurance-purchasing process for our clients. I look forward to offering our clients even more products and services as part of World.” 
 
“I like to extend a warm World welcome to JRT,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They provide exemplary customer service—always making insurance easy for their clients, and I know they will continue to do so as part of World.” 
    
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World, and TAG Consulting Services, LLC advised them on the transaction. Connell Foley LLP provided legal counsel to JRT, and The Manhattan Group  advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

 
About World Insurance Associates LLC
World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 170 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com


Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer
World Insurance Associates LLC
732-380-0900 Ext. 736
jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development
World Insurance Associates LLC
732-712-2230 Ext. 186
bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com

