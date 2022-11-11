Armstrong Steel Customers Share Their Experience

Armstrong Steel's many satisfied customers share their experience with the company, which has been delivering high-quality steel buildings for nearly 20 years.

DENVER, CO, USA, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armstrong Steel, a leading manufacturer of pre-engineered metal buildings, has been delivering high-quality steel buildings for nearly 20 years. Over the years, the company has satisfied many customers by providing structures to residential, commercial, agricultural, government, and military agencies.

Some customers have shared their experience with Armstrong Steel because they were so happy with the service and product they received.

One such customer, Jim. F., a builder from Houston, Texas, was asking himself whether he needed more space. Jim had loads of agricultural equipment but didn't have a place to put it all.

In his search for a durable, versatile, and cost-effective storage solution, he found Armstrong Steel Buildings, and he couldn't be happier about it. Instead of going with his original plan of constructing a weld-up structure, Jim chose a 50x60 steel building.

Jim explained, "I chose Armstrong over bids from two very reputable local firms for several reasons and was not disappointed. Armstrong's bid was very competitive with the other bids, but I was most impressed with the overall quality of the materials to be provided, the attention to detail by Armstrong engineers, and the design help provided."

Ben D., a 20-year resident of New Orleans, is a professional glass blower who broke out on his own and opened his own shop back in 2016. After researching various options to erect a building on his property that would serve as a multi-purpose shop, he settled on a metal building from Armstrong Steel.

When doing research, he was particularly impressed by Armstrong Steel's responsiveness, long-standing reputation and reliability.

"When I talked to people at Armstrong, everyone was really friendly and seemed knowledgeable and just easy to work with. It seemed like they cared, which sometimes is hard to find these days."

Ben D. loves his metal building, especially because of its durability. In 2021 when Hurricane Ida struck, Ben said he was unsurprised (but relieved) to find that his Armstrong Steel building had taken no damage despite incredibly strong winds and debris from neighboring buildings that were not so sturdy.

He's planning to add a mezzanine above the workspace, both for additional storage and so he can start to hold yoga classes. This is possible because of the flexibility and open spaces that metal buildings allow.

Armstrong Steel also counts among its satisfied customers a non-denominational church located in Kennett, Missouri. When the church was literally "blowing the walls out" as it was growing at a rapid pace, Donnie D., the lead member of the church's building committee, said they needed a solution that would bring them a bigger area to fit all the people.

A steel building may not have seemed like an obvious choice at first, but the church needed a wide-open space so they could worship without any intrusive columns running down the middle. That's when Donnie went online and found Armstrong Steel.

"I really liked how Armstrong presented its product. I could see other projects the company was involved in, and I made the easy decision go with them.

"Armstrong came through with the building and everything was there, all the parts and everything. It just was perfect. They did everything they said we were going to do, and there were no difficulties at all."

It's this personal touch that helps Armstrong Steel set itself apart from the competition and what keeps its numerous customers happy time after time.

About Armstrong Steel

As a leading manufacturer of pre-engineered metal buildings, Armstrong Steel Buildings takes pride in delivering high-quality steel buildings across North America. Armstrong Steel Buildings has been delivering high-quality steel buildings for nearly twenty years and provides structures to residential, commercial, agricultural, government, and military agencies.

