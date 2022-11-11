Notice to Native American Energy Group Investors
Attorney Marc Fitapelli encourages anyone with information about Native American Energy Group, to contact MDF Law immediately by calling (212) 203-9300.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 11, 2022 -- Attention Native American Energy Group investors, on November 11, 2022, MDF Law commenced an arbitration before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, seeking money damages on behalf of two investors. The lawsuit did not name Native American Energy Group ("NAEG") and is against the licensed financial advisor and broker-dealer that recommended the investment. The case was assigned FINRA Case Number 22-02591 (the, "Complaint").
— Marc D. Fitapelli, Esq.
Attorneys Marc Fitapelli and Jeffrey Saxon encourage anyone with information about Native American Energy Group, to contact the law firm immediately by calling (212) 203-9300. The call will be kept in strict confidence.
Native American Energy Group (“NAEG”) is a Nevada company, which purports to be involved in the development of oil and natural gas reserves on Native American Reservations. Since at least 2010, NAEG and individuals associated with it have been accused of misappropriating investor money. The Complaint alleges that a representative from a major national broker-dealer was involved in the offering of millions of dollars in shares of NAEG. The Complaint alleges that, beginning in 2016, the agent solicited his customers to liquidate annuity and life insurance products to invest in NAEG. The investments were made under the false pretenses that investors’ money would be used for a genuine investment. Since investing, the investors have attempted to redeem their investments, but have been met with a variety of excuses.
The investors filed an arbitration before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA. They are seeking damages against the broker-dealer that licensed and supervised the salesperson who recommended the investment in Native American Energy Group. All broker-dealers are required to supervise their brokers outside business activities pursuant to FINRA Rule 3270 and 3040, which forms the basis for liability. The lawsuit also alleges that the brokerage firm was negligent in hiring and supervising the agent, an individual with a checkered history. The complaint seeks a full return of principal, interest, attorneys fees and punitive damages.
If you or someone you know invested in Native American Energy Group, please contact MDF Law at (212) 203-9300 to learn more about this case. The law firm is specifically interested in hearing from anyone who may have been introduced to the investment by an insurance or securities salesperson. All calls will be kept strictly confidential.
MDF Law, PLLC, with an address at 28 Liberty Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York is responsible for the contents of this press release. The firm’s phone number is 212-203-9300, its principal attorney is Marc Fitapelli and its website is www.mdf-law.com.
