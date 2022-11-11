Submit Release
Digital Brands Group to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") DBGI, a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, November 14 at 6:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13734491 or via the web by using the following link: tinyurl.com/jt5rbzkr. 

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. 

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047

Related Links

https://www.digitalbrandsgroup.co

https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co

