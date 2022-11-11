Missouri American Water Reminds Customers of Tips to Prepare Homes for Below Freezing Temperatures

With consistently below freezing temperatures in the forecast, Missouri American Water is reminding residents and business owners to take steps to prevent frozen water pipes. Following these simple tips can protect plumbing and prevent costly repairs and higher water bills.

"Taking preventive steps at the onset of colder temperatures can help to protect our customers from both repair costs and higher water bills this winter," said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. "They can also help prevent temporary interruptions in water service."

Be prepared

Know the location of your main water shut-off valve.

Turn off and drain your irrigation system.

Eliminate sources of cold air near water.

Protect exposed pipes by wrapping them with insulation, fabric, or newspaper.

When temperatures stay below freezing

Leave doors open on cabinets and vanities to expose pipes to warmer air.

Keep water moving through pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run.

If it snows, allow the snow to cover your water meter. Snow acts as insulation.

If your pipes freeze

Shut off the water immediately.

Thaw pipes with warm air, not direct heat. Avoid leaving space heaters unattended and avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.

Turn the water back on slowly once pipes have thawed, and check for cracks and leaks.

For more information on cold weather tips, visit missouriamwater.com.

