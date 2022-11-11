Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,553 in the last 365 days.

Missouri American Water Reminds Customers of Tips to Prepare Homes for Below Freezing Temperatures

With consistently below freezing temperatures in the forecast, Missouri American Water is reminding residents and business owners to take steps to prevent frozen water pipes. Following these simple tips can protect plumbing and prevent costly repairs and higher water bills.

"Taking preventive steps at the onset of colder temperatures can help to protect our customers from both repair costs and higher water bills this winter," said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. "They can also help prevent temporary interruptions in water service."

Be prepared

  • Know the location of your main water shut-off valve.
  • Turn off and drain your irrigation system.
  • Eliminate sources of cold air near water.
  • Protect exposed pipes by wrapping them with insulation, fabric, or newspaper.

When temperatures stay below freezing

  • Leave doors open on cabinets and vanities to expose pipes to warmer air.
  • Keep water moving through pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run.
  • If it snows, allow the snow to cover your water meter. Snow acts as insulation.

If your pipes freeze

  • Shut off the water immediately.
  • Thaw pipes with warm air, not direct heat. Avoid leaving space heaters unattended and avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.
  • Turn the water back on slowly once pipes have thawed, and check for cracks and leaks.

For more information on cold weather tips, visit missouriamwater.com.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water AWK, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005350/en/

You just read:

Missouri American Water Reminds Customers of Tips to Prepare Homes for Below Freezing Temperatures

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.