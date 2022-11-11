Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Predicted to Reach $1.22 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in awareness about pigmentaion disorders drives the growth of the global pigmentation disorder treatment market. Based on treatment, the corticosteroids segment held the major share in 2021. By region, however, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pigmentation disorder treatment market was estimated at $799.8 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.22 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $799.8 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.22 Billion CAGR 4.3% No. of Pages in Report 275 Segments Covered Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in awareness about pigmentaion disorders Restraints High cost of treatments Opportunities Development in the healthcare sector in the developed and developing economies

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global pigmentation disorder treatment market. Manufacturing, logistical, and transportation operations were disrupted during the lockout, which hampered the market expansion.

However, the market has recovered aloly and steadily.

The global pigmentation disorder treatment market is analyzed across procedure type, treatment, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the vitiligo segment contributed to more than half of the global pigmentation disorder treatment market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the corticosteroids segment held more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacies segment held more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The online pharmacies segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global pigmentation disorder treatment market report include Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Dermavant Science Inc., Galderma SA, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, Dr. Reddy's, and Viatirs Inc. (Mylan N.V.), Laboratories Limited, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

