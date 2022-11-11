One-Man Flight Vehicle Market Size to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Low cost of acquisition and maintenance of one-man flight vehicles and absence of regulations restricting people to fly a one-man flight vehicle in particular regions to boost the global market trends. Surge in disposable income and delays in delivery of conventional aircrafts will create new growth opportunities for the global one-man flight vehicle market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global one-man flight vehicle market generated $2.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

One-Man Flight Vehicle Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $4.4 billion CAGR 6% No. of Pages in Report 274 Segments Covered Range, Propulsion, Take-off, End Use, and Region. Drivers Low cost of acquisition and maintenance of one-man flight vehicles and absence of regulations restricting people to fly a one-man flight vehicle in particular regions. Use of one-man flight vehicles in recreational and sports activities. Surge in disposable income and delays in delivery of conventional aircrafts. Opportunities Increase in sports and tourism activities.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the global one-man flight vehicle market, owing to travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Shutdown of tourism sector during the lockdown period majorly impacted the growth of the global market during the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global one-man flight vehicle market based on range, propulsion, take-off, end use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on take-off, the CTOL segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global one-man flight vehicle market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the VTOL segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the civil and commercial segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global one-man flight vehicle market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the civil and commercial segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The report also includes military segment.

In terms of range, the less than 100 miles segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global one-man flight vehicle market share and is predicted to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also includes 100 to 300 miles and more than 300 miles segments.

Based on propulsion, the conventional propulsion segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global one-man flight vehicle market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the electric and hybrid segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global one-man flight vehicle market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global one-man flight vehicle market report include AutoGyro GmbH, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Pipistrel Aircraft, Textron Inc., Volocopter GmbH, Cirrus Aircraft, Vulcanair Aircraft, Piper Aircraft, Neva Aerospace Ltd., and The Boeing Company.

The report analyzes these key players in the global one-man flight vehicle market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

