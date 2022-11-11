Aviv Clinics and America’s Mighty Warriors Partner to Provide Life-Changing Treatments to Veterans Suffering from Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury

Aviv Clinics pledges $1 million in in-kind treatments to help veterans get their lives back, first four Navy SEALs to start treatment in November

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviv Clinics , the global leader in the research and treatment of brain conditions, today announces a pledge of $1 million in in-kind treatments to support the nationally recognized nonprofit, America’s Mighty Warriors (AMW) and its “Helping Heroes Heal” program.



According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs , nearly 414,000 U.S. military members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury (TBI) since 2000. Soldiers are at risk for blast injuries from shock waves, rocket propelled grenades, IEDs and landmines. It has been estimated that more than 50% of all combat injuries are blast injuries occurring in Iraq and Afghanistan, which is where the first four Navy SEALs served.

Aviv Clinics’ program includes a comprehensive suite of cognitive and physical evaluations, followed by a personalized treatment protocol that includes hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), cognitive training, counseling, physical training and dietary coaching. Aviv Clinics is the only facility in the world to offer this comprehensive, multi-disciplined level of treatment using HBOT, which has been proven to reduce the symptoms associated with TBI and concussion.

The first veterans to mark Aviv Clinics’ partnership with AMW are four former Navy SEALs who will participate in Aviv’s TBI and concussion treatment protocol from late November through January 2023. Aviv Clinics’ comprehensive, multi-disciplinary treatment spans approximately two to three months from pre-assessment to post-treatment follow-ups at Aviv Clinics’ Florida location.

“Our veterans sacrificed everything to protect our country and far too many come home broken; physically, emotionally and psychologically,” said David Globig, CEO of Aviv Clinics. “Too often our veterans are told by doctors that there’s nothing else we can do. We have the best program in the country to treat our veterans – backed by research – and we are proud to partner with and support America’s Mighty Warriors’ mission to honor the sacrifices made by our nation’s troops by providing improved quality of life, helping them recover from the physical and psychological damage suffered during their service.”

America’s Mighty Warriors is non-profit dedicated to providing active military and veterans with programs to improve quality of life. AMW was established after CEO and founder Debbie Lee received the tragic news that her son, Marc Lee, was the first Navy SEAL killed in Iraq. Since then, Lee has dedicated her life to fighting for America’s troops and their families to have access to healthcare and other services that help in their recovery after sustaining an injury or experiencing loss.

Lee, alongside America’s Mighty Warriors president Dennis Brewer, toured Aviv Clinics’ facility in central Florida earlier this year to learn more about the Aviv Medical Program and how physicians and experts are helping veterans suffering from TBI and concussion. After seeing how successful the program is in helping veterans get their lives back, Lee enthusiastically committed to the partnership.

“Aviv Clinics is the most advanced brain and research center in the world offering a one-of-a-kind treatment for our veterans,” said Lee. “The four Navy SEALs to go through the Aviv Medical Program is just the start – America’s Mighty Warriors look forward to a long-term partnership. This is exactly what our service men and women suffering from TBI need to get back to ‘normal’ life.”

A study by the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center found that HBOT can induce neuroplasticity, improve mental impairments, such as difficulty remembering things, learning new things, concentrating or making decisions, and improve overall quality of life in patients suffering from TBI.

To learn more about America’s Mighty Warriors or to donate, please visit AMW’s Paypal donation page .

To learn more about Aviv Clinics, please visit aviv-clinics.com .

About Aviv Clinics

Aviv Clinics is the leader in the treatment of age-related cognitive and functional decline and novel applications of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to maximize human performance. Based on an exclusive partnership with the world’s largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Aviv is introducing a global network of clinics delivering the effective, evidence-based Aviv Medical Program. The two- to three-month regimen designed to improve cognitive and physical decline is based on over a decade of research. More than 1,000 patients have been treated worldwide under the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., Chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board and Director of the Sagol Center. For more information visit aviv-clinics.com .

About America’s Mighty Warriors

America’s Mighty Warriors is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit corporation who honors our troops, the fallen and their families with programs that improve quality of life, resiliency and recovery. Funds donated allow us to offer programs that help those who served and families of the fallen through HBOT, Gold Star Respite and more. For more information visit americasmightywarriors.org .