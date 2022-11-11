U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market Is Expected to Reach $12.50 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

A shift toward healthy products such as protein supplements, owing to rise in health concerns and a surge in fitness trends among youths, high nutritional benefits offered by egg white protein, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases catalyze the demand for U.S. and Australia egg proteins. By country, the U.S. is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. and Australia egg protein market generated $8.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.50 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32007

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.05 Billion Market Size in 2031 $12.50 Billion CAGR 4.3% No. of Pages in Report 130 Segments Covered Type, Application, Form, and Country Drivers A shift toward healthy products such as protein supplements, owing to rise in health concerns and a surge in fitness trends among youths. High nutritional benefits offered by egg white protein. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac disorders and cancer, due to changes in food habits and sedentary lifestyles. Egg white protein helps in reducing weight by suppressing food cravings. The introduction of lactose-free and organic egg proteins. Opportunities R&D activities to enhance the properties such as flavor, aroma, and performance of egg protein ingredients. Restraints Surge in demand for plant-based proteins and allergy from egg in infants.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the U.S. and Australia egg protein market in the fiscal year 2021. Imposition of lockdowns across the globe disrupted many food service segments and led to closure of borders, bringing down the demand for egg proteins.

The egg farming industry faced difficulty in responding to constant changes during the pandemic.

However, the market is gaining traction with the pandemic situation improving and the economy recovering gradually.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market based on type, application, form, and country. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the egg white protein segment held the largest share of more than half of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market in 2021, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the egg yolk protein segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the whole egg protein segments.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32007

Based on application, the food and beverages segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. The nutrition segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the personal care and cosmetics, feed, and others segments.

By form, the solid segment captured the largest market share of more than 90% of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the liquid segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on country, the market in the U.S. was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the U.S. and Australia egg protein market in Australia is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading players of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market analyzed in the research include Bioflex Nutrition Pty Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, EW Nutrition GmbH, Bodi Choice Pty Ltd, Merck KGaA, Noumi Limited (Merck Group), NOW Health Group, Inc., OvaInnovations, and VPA Australia.

The report analyzes these key players of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32007

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com