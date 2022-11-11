Compass Minerals Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their CMP Losses

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) (“Compass” or the “Company”). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Compass securities between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until December 20, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants repeatedly assured investors that the continuous mining and continuous haulage (“CMCH”) upgrade at the Goderich mine, the largest underground rock salt mine in the world located in Ontario, Canada, was on track to materially reduce costs and boost Compass operating results starting in 2018. However, defendants’ statements were misleading because they failed to tell investors that costs at the Goderich mine were increasing rather than decreasing. The Compass class action lawsuit further alleges that defendants also misrepresented the amount of salt Compass was able to produce at Goderich using the new CMCH equipment and failed to disclose how the known and ongoing production shortfalls it was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Compass class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Compass class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

