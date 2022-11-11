AMBA and MOCA Financial Launch The Patriot Card

Card provides our Nation's Veterans a Safe, Flexible, and Reliable Way to Receive Government Benefits

Today, the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA), the nation's only military bank trade association, in partnership with MOCA Financial, the leader in advanced digital accounts and payment processing, launched The Patriot Card, a state-of-the-art debit card designed to provide our Veterans a safe, flexible, and reliable way to receive, spend, and save their government benefits. The Patriot Card gives cardholders advanced features, including:

The ability to create virtual cards that can be used immediately, transferred to someone else, or easily uploaded into virtual wallets, all while minimizing risk of loss or theft.

Cardholders can add money to Patriot Cards from multiple sources, transfer money between cards, and even make Person to Person (P2P) payments in real-time, all without fees.

Both the physical and virtual Patriot Cards are accepted anywhere that accepts VISA, and both offer cardholders total spending flexibility without the limitations and fees common among other debit card products.

"AMBA is thrilled to offer Veterans a new, safer, and more flexible option to receive payments and manage their finances," said Major General (Ret.) Steven J. Lepper, President & CEO of AMBA. "We teamed with MOCA because they share our determination to help Veterans achieve financial success. The Patriot Card will provide Veterans who prefer not to use bank or credit union accounts to manage their money an alternative that is equally safe and secure."

Patriot Card transactions will be securely routed across either VISA's network or the Armed Forces Financial Network (AFFN). AFFN serves military, veteran, and civilian consumers of more than 375 military banks and defense credit unions. "Our partnership with MOCA allows the Patriot Cardholder access to over 800,000 ATMs and 2.3 million retail/merchant locations worldwide on our Network," said John Broda, President & CEO of AFFN. "MOCA's advanced solutions provide our Veterans with a method of financial access and management that is safe, secure and easy-to-use."

"We're honored to be able to play such a monumental role in serving Veterans worldwide," said Shawn Sinner, President of MOCA. "We hope that this advancement continues to make life easier for Veterans, Military, Military Spouses and families."

AMBA and MOCA decided to launch the Patriot Card on 11 November in honor of Veterans Day and National Veteran and Military Families Month. AMBA will donate a portion of the interchange generated by use of the Patriot Card to military and Veteran support organizations and causes.

About Armed Forces Financial Network (AFFN)

The Armed Forces Financial Network® (AFFN®) is an electronic transfer network (EFT) providing network access to the U.S. military, veteran, and civilian communities with ready access to their funds through ATM and POS terminals located at or near U.S. military bases worldwide. For more than 36 years, The Armed Forces Financial Network (AFFN) has provided service to the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) Banks and the Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC) Credit Unions in support of those who serve. For more information, please visit affn.org.

About the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA)

The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) was founded in 1959 as a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt association of banks operating on military installations, banks not located on military installations but serving military and Veteran customers, and military banking facilities designated by the U.S. Treasury. The association's membership includes both community banks and large multinational financial institutions, all of which are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. For more information, please visit ambahq.org.

About MOCA

MOCA Financial, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas is a highly advanced digital account that serves as a "one-stop-shop" for virtual cards and a payment processing platform. Founded and managed by financial institutions and payment industry veterans with well over 125 years of industry experience, MOCA's principals have been developing cutting edge financial products for decades. Our Mission is simple: To provide the best one-source solution for financial institutions, government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and businesses, so that they may offer consumers simple digital access to manage their money and to provide the self-issuance of virtual cards to fit their everyday active use of a payment instrument. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005060/en/