Maryland economic impact report points to Frederick County tourism recovery, successes

In the annual economic impact report released by the Maryland Department of Commerce, Frederick County showed continued signs of a strong recovery in its tourism sector. In numbers reported to Visit Frederick, the County's destination marketing organization (DMO), visitor spending reached an all-time high in 2021 at more than $461 million, growing more than 41% over 2020. The strong 2021 numbers beat 2019 by 8%.

Despite continued impacts from the pandemic in 2021, 1.8 million people visited Frederick County according to the report. That number represents a significant rise over 2020 (1.3 million visitors), though still slightly below the 2.1 million visitors who came to Frederick County in 2019. Overall, the state report shows that Frederick County's tourism sector shows strength despite continued pandemic impacts and other economic pressures.

"It is extremely exciting and gratifying to see this tremendous resilience and growth in our tourism as we have emerged from the depths of the pandemic," said Dave Ziedelis, Visit Frederick Executive Director. "This is certainly a credit to the entire Frederick County community and the many successful hospitality-related businesses and attractions that we have here in the region."

The economic impact report showed that Frederick County experienced major growth in visitor spending in areas of lodging, food and beverage, and in retail.

Lodging:

2021 vs. 2020 increased 46.4%

2021 vs. 2019 increased 8.4%

Restaurant:

2021 vs. 2020 increased 32.5%

2021 vs. 2019 increased 6.8%

Retail:

2021 vs. 2020 increased 22.7%

2021 vs. 2019 increased 4.9%

"This state report and data collected by Visit Frederick this year shows that tourism in Frederick County is well-positioned and diversified for future growth," said Ziedelis. "We are so very fortunate that we have such a wonderful destination to market and promote in Frederick County."

