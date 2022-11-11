La Casa del Camino Selects INTELITY to Improve their Guest Experience

The historic Laguna Beach hotel plans to deploy smart-room tablets and the INTELITY platform to enhance guests' stays

INTELITY®, provider of hospitality's leading guest experience and staff management platform, announced today a new deal with La Casa del Camino. The historic property will implement INTELITY's smart-room tablets and guest messaging as well as GEMS®, INTELITY's Guest Experience Management System, which includes a suite of rich staff-facing tools for streamlined service and engagement between the hotel and guests.

Located in the heart of Laguna Beach, California, La Casa del Camino draws guests from across the world to its nearly 100-year-old Spanish-revival-style property to take in spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. With two restaurants on site, including a roof-top bar, INTELITY's smart-room tablets will allow guests to easily peruse dining menus and place room service orders all while browsing all Laguna Beach has to offer.

"We're very excited to partner with INTELITY," said Imran Shahab, Principal at Experience Hospitality. "At La Casa del Camino, the guest experience is front and center. With the implementation of the smart-room tablets and INTELITY's guest messaging solution, we'll be able to offer guests everything they need right at their fingertips, while installing GEMS on our property will help our operations team better serve our guests."

In addition to smart-room tablets, the INTELITY platform backend and ticketing system, GEMS, will help La Casa del Camino streamline back-of-house operations, automate guest requests and orders, and provide business insights so its staff can better personally connect with their guests. La Casa del Camino will also implement INTELITY's guest messaging solution, allowing hotel staff to inform guests of current promotions and offers that drive brand loyalty.

"We are thrilled to have La Casa del Camino join our large roster of hotels looking to enhance their guest's experience through technology," said Ben Keller, Senior Vice President of Sales. "With the INTELITY smart-room tablets and guest messaging, the experience for guests will be a more seamless and more memorable one, all while easing the back-of-house workflow for La Casa del Camino's team by using GEMS."

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY has won numerous awards including becoming the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" of the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide. The INTELITY platform is used at boutique hotels, casino-resorts, luxury residences, global hotel brands and more in over 60 countries across 6 continents. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.

About La Casa del Camino

In 1929, La Casa del Camino quickly became a local favorite for the former Hollywood elite, making it a perfect coastal destination. From graceful arches and rustic wooden balconies that capture the Spanish revival style, to soaring views of the Laguna village and Riviera coastline, La Casa del Camino brings it together like nowhere else. It was envisioned by its builder, local artist and City Councilman William W. Riddell, as a spectacular destination along a great stretch of sand at the heart of Laguna Beach. His vision was not only to build a place for travelers, but a place for the community to gather, a place for art to be appreciated, a place where business and social clubs would flourish and help create a local landmark to proclaim the world that is Laguna Beach. For more information, visit lacasadelcamino.com.

